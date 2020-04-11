Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 624,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,746,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,725 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,248.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

