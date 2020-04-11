Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 453,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,901.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

