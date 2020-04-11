Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,768,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $9,706,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

KBR opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.