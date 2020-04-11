Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,584,834 Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,584,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,752,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

UMPQ stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

