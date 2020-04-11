Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 477,531 Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,493,000. Norges Bank owned 1.78% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

