Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 534,093 Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,432,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

