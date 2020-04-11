Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 999,554 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 999,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,969,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $36.74 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

