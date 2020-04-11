Norges Bank Takes $45.47 Million Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,576,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,474,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of First Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

