Norges Bank Takes $46.41 Million Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,561,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,414,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of L Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in L Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE:LB opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

