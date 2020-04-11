Norges Bank Takes Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,512,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,149,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

OZK stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

