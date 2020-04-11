Norges Bank Takes Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 403,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,932,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of China Biologic Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $99.34 on Friday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

