Norges Bank Takes Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,129,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,819,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $10,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,174,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.