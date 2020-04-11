Norges Bank Takes Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,683,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of NorthWestern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

