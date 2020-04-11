Norges Bank Takes Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,463,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,969,000. Norges Bank owned about 3.31% of TriMas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after buying an additional 199,604 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after buying an additional 119,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TriMas by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

