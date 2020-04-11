Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Critical Survey

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.64% 15.15% 1.17% Investar 17.60% 8.51% 0.90%

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Investar has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and Investar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.58 $1.49 billion $6.63 12.80 Investar $95.66 million 1.47 $16.84 million $1.81 7.11

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 8 2 0 2.00 Investar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Investar has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.33%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Investar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

