NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

