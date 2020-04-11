NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0265 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $807.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

