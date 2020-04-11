NuBits Hits Market Capitalization of $431,400.66 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $431,400.66 and approximately $3,430.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.02688844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

