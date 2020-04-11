NULS Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, NULS has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and QBTC. NULS has a market cap of $19.02 million and $8.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.02693811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,753,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,676,262 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.