Numeraire (NMR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $16.70 or 0.00245440 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 325.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.02688779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,417,100 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

