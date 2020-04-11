Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,286,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

