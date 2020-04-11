Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 126,168 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Merit Medical Systems worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $34.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

