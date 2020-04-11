Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of LivaNova worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

