Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Red Rock Resorts worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,387,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

