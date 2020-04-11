Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Itron worth $25,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Itron by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

