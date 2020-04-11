Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,271 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.