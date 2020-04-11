Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Avalara worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,070 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of AVLR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.65. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

