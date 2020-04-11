Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,226 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Brixmor Property Group worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 2,622,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 1,500,908 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 704,131 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

