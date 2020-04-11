Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

