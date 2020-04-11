Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.71 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BorgWarner worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

BWA opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

