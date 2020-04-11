Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.75 Million Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Chegg worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 567,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 30,057 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $1,299,965.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,808.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,869 shares of company stock worth $21,315,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.