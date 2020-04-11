Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.96 Million Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Entegris worth $25,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2,121.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,459,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

