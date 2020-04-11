Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.09 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Bruker worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

