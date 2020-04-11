Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.52 Million Holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.44% of Brigham Minerals worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

