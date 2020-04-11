Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Rapid7 worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,915 shares of company stock worth $4,403,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

