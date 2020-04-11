Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Great Western Bancorp worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,833,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of GWB opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

