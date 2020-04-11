Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Federal Signal worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

