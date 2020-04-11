Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 200,375 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Nutanix worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.35 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $139,353.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.