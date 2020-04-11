Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 329,246 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after buying an additional 433,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 344,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 112,258 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of APAM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

