Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cimarex Energy worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

