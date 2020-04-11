Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 978,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.