Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 183,967 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,967 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of HD Supply worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

