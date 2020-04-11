Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 402,265 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,265 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $25,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,426 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,154,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

