Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 418,001 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Tempur Sealy International worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 888,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,599,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $17,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.