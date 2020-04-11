Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,205 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.