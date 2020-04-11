Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 99,527 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of California Water Service Group worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.16.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

