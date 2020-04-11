OAX Price Tops $0.0312 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $35,665.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 321.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

