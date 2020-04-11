Observer (OBSR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,441.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Observer has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $16,441.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 320.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.02697724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,034,360 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.