OKCash Trading 16% Higher This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $10,380.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033362 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059375 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.64 or 0.99834284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,098,402 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.