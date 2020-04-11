OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $103.77 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00008270 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, TOPBTC and Braziliex. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and $103.77 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000373 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, BitMart, DigiFinex, IDCM, Coinrail, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, FCoin, Braziliex, BigONE, Kyber Network, Fatbtc, Coinsuper, B2BX, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Binance, Mercatox, DragonEX, TDAX, BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX, CoinEx, C2CX, Upbit, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX, CoinTiger, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, TOPBTC, Neraex, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Crex24, GOPAX, Ovis, Tokenomy, Koinex, AirSwap, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BX Thailand, Exmo, Radar Relay, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Iquant, Tidex, Bittrex, IDAX, ZB.COM and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.